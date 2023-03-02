Council takes on work to make dangerous Newport hotel building safe

The former Royal Victoria Hotel surrounded by scaffolding

Following an investigation by Telford & Wrekin Council and an inspection by the Health and Safety Executive, Telford Magistrates Court gave the owner of the former Royal Victoria Hotel in Newport, Telford until February 21 to make the building and its supporting structures safe.

After the owner failed to meet the deadline, Telford & Wrekin Council has now stepped in and instructed a team to start the necessary work.

A spokesperson for Telford & Wrekin Council said: “Despite early progress made to address the safety issues by the owner, progress stalled and we were notified that his contractors had been put on hold.

“Alternative proposals since put forward by the owner are not supported by any qualified and competent person.

“As a result, the council has now instructed the works to be completed in accordance with the relevant regulations so that we can ensure the work done is appropriate, and most importantly, that it is safe.”

How the hotel used to look

The road and footpath directly outside the hotel have been temporarily closed as part of an exclusion zone in the interests of public safety. Businesses in St Mary’s Street remain open.

The spokesperson continued: “We know that exclusion zone may impact local businesses and that this work is urgent. We will confirm a date for the start of the work shortly."

Plans were unveiled in 2018 to turn the former hotel into apartments.

The Royal Victoria is a Grade II listed building, dating back to 1830 and taking its name from Queen Victoria, who visited the hotel in 1832.