Newport murder: Cheryl's daughter speaks out in TV documentary to help victims of domestic abuse

Georgia and her mother Cheryl

Cheryl Gabriel-Hooper, 51, was shot by her estranged husband Andrew Hooper as she sat in her car outside her home in Newport in January 2018.

Her daughter, Georgia, who was then just 14, was with her when she was killed.

Cheryl had been subjected to years of domestic abuse from Hooper who, after a failed suicide bid, was jailed for life.

Georgia has gone on to campaign for a register for domestic abusers. Hooper had been convicted of previous domestic abuse offences before meeting her mother.

Andrew Hooper

Now 19, she combines work with speaking at conferences and events to promote awareness of domestic abuse and help victims.

She also campaigns for more awareness training for those who could go on to identify and help victims.

Georgia said she had been involved in the making of the documentary, A Murder in The Family, being shown on ITVX on Thursday.

Police activity at the murder scene in Newport

It tells of the horrific murder of her mother and the time leading up to Hooper's court hearing 18 months later.

The farmer, left unable to speak after turning the gun on himself, was told he would serve a minimum of 31 years in jail.

Before her murder, Cheryl and her daughter had moved out of Hooper's farm and into a new home to start a new life because of the abuse. But Hooper had fitted a tracker to Cheryl's car and followed her to the new house.

Georgia has always said that, had there been a register of domestic abuse offenders, her mum would never had moved in with Hooper.

Hooper had been given a suspended sentence in 2004 after breaking into his first wife's home and threatening to kill her after they broke up.

A candle-lit vigil was held in Newport in memory of Cheryl

"Perpetrators are very good at manipulating people and situations and making it look like there's nothing going on," Georgia said.

Having been involved in conferences and other events. she says it helps her knowing that something she says could make a difference to someone else's life.

"People have said that I have given them the strength to get out of a relationship. That is what keeps me going."