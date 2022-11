SOUTH WITH WORDS TOM Corfton Farm, Corfton, was used by Shropshire Fire and Rescue was used for a training exercise to recreate a home situation. 17.06.15 PIC BY LAURA DUTFIELD COPYRIGHT OF SHROPSHIRE NEWSPAPERS.

The alarm was raised at 3.40pm on Tuesday at Stockton.

A fire crew from Telford Central went to the scene as were able to put the blaze out within half an hour.