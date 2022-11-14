Newport Show has special meaning for new events coordinator

Emma Haselwood

Emma Haselwood, who took up her role at the start of the month, is looking to use her previous experience in developing sponsorship opportunities to build on the success of Newport show, which returned triumphantly after two years this summer.

Emma has a long-standing history with the Newport Show and the Newport and District Agricultural Society – with a family history linking her to the both the Society and the Deer Park.

She explained: “My great-great grandfather J. M. Belcher was one of the original 30 founding committee members in 1889.

"Subsequently my great grandfather, grandfather and father have all served on the committee and all held the office of President.

“My great-great aunt Mary Borough, nee Belcher was married to Burton Borough who owned Chetwynd Deer Park before the show Society purchased the Deer Park.

“My grandfather P M Belcher was president for the Centenary show and was instrumental along with others in purchasing Chetwynd Deer Park in 1988. My mother was Show Manager from 1991-2003 and my step mother, Caroline Belcher, is the current President.”

These family links have proved so strong that Emma – who lives in Baschurch – chose to marry her husband, Jamie, at Chetwynd Deer Park in 2016.

Before taking up her role at the end of October, Emma had been working for Grainlink since 2013 as a grain buyer.

She added: “I organised the trade stands and sponsorship for the Arable Event which I thoroughly enjoyed but Newport Show is on a much bigger scale, so I’m very much looking forward to the challenge and being part of the show team!”