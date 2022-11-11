Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Special wartime tractor stands proudly outside village church for Remembrance

By Sue AustinNewportPublished:

A tractor that was used by land girls during the second world war is taking pride of place in the Remembrance weekend tributes outside a Shropshire church.

The land army Fordson outside Stoke-on-Tern church
The land army Fordson outside Stoke-on-Tern church

Lady V as she has been affectionately named by owner, Tanya Steele, is standing proudly outside Stoke-on-Tern church alongside a cascade of poppies created by villagers.

Tanya, who lives close to the church said the 1944 Fordson Standard model was built specifically for the land girls to use.

Tracey on the special land army tractor

"Mine, that I have named Lady V after Vera Lynn, is one of many made for the war effort when women were keeping farming going while the men were at war," she said.

"The petrol tank had enough fuel to run for 10 hours to allow the land girls to work long shifts ploughing and working the land," she said.

"The model also had instructions written on the tractor so that the land girls would know how to drive them."

Another noticeable change to support the effort can been seen in the mudguards.

"They have narrow mudguards because the wider ones were melted down to make ammunition."

Newport
Telford
Local Hubs
News
Tern Hill
North Shropshire
Market Drayton
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News