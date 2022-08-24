Here's a paw-fect way to spend time with your dog in Newport

Julie Mills and Misha (Pomchi)

Telford Pet Services, run by Keely Needham and Julie Mills, provides dog walking and pet sitting but the pair have also developed additional services.

These are being incorporated in a new field in Green Lane, Newport, where Keely provides training and socialisation sessions – Thoughts for Paws Animal Behaviour and Training.

And Julie offers agility training – calling the service 'Woof and Ready Agility'.

Misha (Pomchi).

"We really hope this will be an asset to Newport's dogs," said Julie. "Keely has a First Class Honours degree in Clinical Animal Behaviour and Welfare and is focusing that too now.

"And, for the past ten years or so I have done agility and I started to think I'd like to deliver this as training as well and we have now leased a field in Newport for a base we can use.

"I can deliver agility training in the evening and Keely can use the base to provide one to one training for socialisation and walks in the daytime as well.

"It's been catching people's eye. There's a right of way, so people walk through and see the classes and watch."

Julie Mills and Misha (Pomchi)

"We have been inundated with enquiries already. Part of having a dog is that a lot of people now want to do a lot more activities with their pets.

"There are lots of different things you can do with them. With agility, people can come for a taster session to learn how to do it for fun.

"You can stay at the fun level or aim to go into the world of agility and compete and work up the grades.

"I just think it's a nice service for the people of Newport. It gives pet owners something meaningful to do with their dogs."