Scarecrow festival takes over

Lisa and Neil Hill with Scooby Doo

Moreton, near Newport, was taken over by scarecrows as part of a two-day festival, with a host of famous faces recreated for the event.

Across the village more than 400 people took part in a three-mile trail taking in a total of 57 scarecrows.

The event also features the chance for people to get a look at some classic military vehicles, along with historic commercial lorries.

The event had been organised by Sue Orton and Jackie Brookes, members of St Mary's Church, and the local community centre.

Mrs Orton said they had been thrilled at the number of people turning out to enjoy the weekend – which last took place in 2019.

She said: "It has been an absolutely fantastic weekend. We have had over 400 people visit and although it has been very hot they have all gone round the trail and the feedback, particularly from the children, has been absolutely wonderful."

The scarecrow efforts included a Gangster Granny, the Hungry Caterpillar, Scooby Doo, Po from the Teletubbies, and a host more.

Mrs Orton paid tribute to the work from all those who had put scarecrows together for the event.

She said: "It has been a real community effort. We have had lots of people from the community, not just doing scarecrows, but helping with all the different jobs being done.