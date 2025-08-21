Lilleshall’s green progress celebrated with silver accreditation

Green Meetings accreditations are awarded to tourism businesses, which are actively working to become more sustainable.

The Green Meetings assessment covers three key areas: People, Planet and Places, with venues marked against each of the criteria. Lilleshall's Silver Award reflects improvements in areas such as energy efficiency and carbon reduction, waste reduction, responsible procurement, and community and wellbeing initiatives.

Jennifer Sibbald-Wall, Contract Manager at Lilleshall said: "We’re delighted to have achieved our Silver Award accreditation. Sustainability is essential for venues like Lilleshall, and we take that responsibility seriously. We owe it to our customers, whether they’re here for conferences, team meetings, or company away days, and to our dedicated team, who played such a vital role in reaching this milestone.

“We’re aiming for Gold next year! Thanks to the detailed guidance from the team at Green Tourism, we’ve already started identifying areas for further improvement."

Jess Bishop and Jennifer Sibbald-Wall.

For more information about everything on offer at Lilleshall, visit the website: lilleshallnsc.co.uk/nsc/