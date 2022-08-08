Notification Settings

Four fire engines sent as combine harvester catches light near Newport

By Nick Humphreys

Four fire engines were sent out after a combine harvester caught light in a Shropshire village.

A field in Howle. Photo: Google
A field in Howle. Photo: Google

The blaze happened in the village of Howle, near Hinstock and Newport, on Sunday. Nobody was hurt in the incident.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said: "At 6.10pm on Sunday, August 7, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a fire in Newport.

"One combine harvester that had caught light. Crews used hose reel jets to extinguish.

"Four fire appliances including the incident support unit and the water carrier were mobilised from Market Drayton, Newport and Wellington."

A thermal imaging camera was also used by crews as they made the area safe.

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

