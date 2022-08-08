Four fire engines sent as combine harvester catches light near Newport

A field in Howle. Photo: Google

The blaze happened in the village of Howle, near Hinstock and Newport, on Sunday. Nobody was hurt in the incident.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said: "At 6.10pm on Sunday, August 7, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a fire in Newport.

"One combine harvester that had caught light. Crews used hose reel jets to extinguish.

"Four fire appliances including the incident support unit and the water carrier were mobilised from Market Drayton, Newport and Wellington."