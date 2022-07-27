Bin plan to help boost Newport's green credentials

Out with the old: Councillor Tim Nelson is leading a recycling scheme which will see the normal single bin, of which there are 27 just in central town, removed and switched to a two-bin system where people will be able to deposit general waste and also items for recycling.

All but two our waste bins on Newport's High Street are being switched to a two-bin system where people will be able to deposit general waste and also items for recycling, such as plastic.

Newport councillor Tim Nelson said: "I had a trial Recycle on the Go bin installed outside the Hub, in Newport, over two years ago.

"It struck me as wrong that, if you wanted to do the right thing on the High Street and recycle your drinks can or water bottle, you couldn't.

"This needed to change so I have used my Telford and Wrekin ward fund, along with a generous contribution from Newport Town Council, and a Climate Grant, and we are getting a transformation.

"Any bins displaced that are in good condition, will be used to replace others in the town that have seen better days.

"There are 270 bins in Newport and the more the better. I seriously believe it should be made as easy as possible not to litter. We will all then benefit from a clean town.