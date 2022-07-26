Newport swimming pool reopens after minor setback

Newport Swimming Pool. Picture: Google

The pool was due to open yesterday – for the first time in eight month – but Telford and Wrekin Council revealed on Facebook they had been forced to delay.

A statement read: "Unfortunately there is a problem with the water temperature and the swimming pool will be closed on Monday morning (July 25). Not the opening we wanted but hopefully the problem can be resolved quickly. We are very sorry for the inconvenience."

However, they confirmed on Monday evening: "The pool heating issue has been rectified and the pool is returning to temperature. It is open as per the holiday timetable from Tuesday. We will contact swim lesson parents and payments will be amended in respect of Monday’s lessons.

"We are really sorry we weren't able to open on Monday morning and apologise for the inconvenience and disappointment."

Newport Swimming Pool was shut last December while £1 million of improvements were carried out.

The closure was to allow for a range of what was described as “essential maintenance work” to tie in with the council’s pledge to be carbon neutral by 2030.

Telford and Wrekin council’s Kelly Middleton, cabinet member for leisure, public health and well-being, equalities and partnerships, said: “The Carbon Reduction Scheme works have been carried out. These works have included installation of new air source heat pump, internal cladding added to the building, remodelling of the pool floor to reduce the depth of the deep end and increase the shallow water area.

“This will make the pool more energy efficient, improve facilities and increase the capacity of the swimming lesson programme, whilst still allowing all existing activities to continue.

“Essential maintenance work to the swimming pool tank, pool surround, water filtration and circulation has also been undertaken. This programme of work is part of Telford & Wrekin Council’s commitment to become carbon neutral by 2030.”

Newport councillor Thomas Janke welcomed the reopening, and said: “It’s good that the refurbishment has taken place.

“It will be a lot more energy efficient and future-proof the pool for generations to come, so I am very supportive of it.”

“It’s ideal timing for it to reopen for the summer holidays and it’s one of those amenities that local Newport residents have missed over a number of months.

“These kind of facilities are precious in a community and need to be well-maintained so its Kudos to Telford and Wrekin council for putting the funding in place for it to be refurbished.