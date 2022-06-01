A solar farm

Telford & Wrekin Council's planning committee voted to support their officers' recommendation to approved the scheme which would last for 40 years.

The committee at its meeting on Wednesday (June 1) was told that farm owners Neil and Susanna Harley's plan for the 90 acre solar farm would provide enough electricity to supply the annual energy needs of 5,750 homes.

It comes after two other major solar farms have been turned down by the council – Steeraway and New Works.