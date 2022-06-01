Notification Settings

Huge solar farm plan near Newport approved by Telford & Wrekin councillors

By David TooleyNewportPublished:

A huge solar farm planned for farmland at Cheswell Grange Farm, Newport, has been given the green light by councillors.

A solar farm

Telford & Wrekin Council's planning committee voted to support their officers' recommendation to approved the scheme which would last for 40 years.

The committee at its meeting on Wednesday (June 1) was told that farm owners Neil and Susanna Harley's plan for the 90 acre solar farm would provide enough electricity to supply the annual energy needs of 5,750 homes.

It comes after two other major solar farms have been turned down by the council – Steeraway and New Works.

Lilleshall Parish Council and members of the planning committee supported the application as helping tackle climate change. Opponents were concerned about the impact on the landscape.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

