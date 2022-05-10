Councillor calls for Newport police base

Peter Scott

Peter Scott was speaking in the wake of neighbouring Shifnal getting a police station after it was announced the former base on Tudor Way was to be re-opened, nine years after it shut.

Councillor Scott, an independent on Newport Town Council and who is also a Shropshire councillor, said Newport's population is higher than Shifnal's and is growing, with 500 more houses set to be built in the next year.

He cited the 101 service as 'inadequate' for the town's residents who he said either can't get through or don't get a response to their call and urged people to lobby town MP Mark Pritchard and Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) John Campion.

He said: "I have identified a base at the fire station on Salters Lane which the police already use but it is not a public facing facility and I believe that is what Newport needs. It could be made so and I believe it is a matter of priority that it is.

"It's good news for the people of Shifnal that they are to get their own base once again but I believe Newport's need is greater - not only is the population bigger but it is set to grow. We also have quite a large university near us and many of the students live in the town.

"There is a problem with anti-social behaviour - no more so than in most towns - but a problem none the less and a visible police presence would deter that and bring down response times because people in Newport can't get through to police lines and if they do any response has to come from a long way.

"I have written to Mr Campion and Mr Pritchard to call for Newport not to be overlooked and they said they will look into it, but I think now Shifnal has there police station, it ought to be made more of a priority here."

Speaking last month at the news Shifnal's base was to re-open, West Mercia PCC John Campion said the decision had been taken between the force at the town council.