Sarah urges people to support hospice raffle fundraiser in her brother's memory

Sarah, with her brother Bryan Cutter, and sister-in-law Alison.

Sarah Lincoln, from Newport, has helped to launch Severn Hospice’s 2022 summer raffle in memory of her brother Bryan.

He received care at the hospice after being diagnosed with cancer of the oesophagus.

Sarah said: “I hope that Bryan’s story and the dedication of the staff at Severn Hospice will encourage people to buy tickets for the raffle. The work they do is amazing and ticket sales help fund the vital care they provide."

With a top prize of £5,000 and 42 other cash prizes, the raffle is a big draw for the charity, which supports thousands of people living with incurable illness in Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin, and Mid Wales.

Bryan was a keen runner and a leader at Lawley Running Club, where he encouraged new members.

He also started Sarah on her running journey, and even when his stomach was removed and he was undergoing rounds of chemotherapy treatment, he kept on running and the two of them completed regular Parkruns, 5k and 10ks, and half marathons.

“I’m not asking people to run with me, but buying a ticket is just a small way of supporting something that is so vital to so many people – and means you are there for someone else who needs Severn Hospice’s care,” she said.

Sarah continued running after Bryan died – she is set to run the London Marathon in October and is busy fundraising for Severn Hospice – and says she feels him with her as she clocks up the miles.

“Running is Bryan’s legacy to me,” she said. “When I run now, I am not running alone, Bryan is there alongside me. He will be with me when I run the London Marathon later this year and he was with me in all the runs and races I have done since he died.”

Her running has raised thousands of pounds for Severn Hospice so far – she ran the virtual London Marathon, and she completed the charity’s 7forSevern challenge.

She said: “I want to help Severn Hospice support other families – and that is why I am asking people to support their summer raffle. Whether or not they win the £5,000 first prize or any of the other cash prizes, they will be supporting an amazing local charity.

“If you can support Severn Hospice, by buying a raffle ticket, please do. They provide a vital service to thousands of people living with incurable illness – people just like my brother Bryan.”

Tickets are available to buy online https://www.severnhospice.org.uk/support-us/raffle/, from any of the charity's 29 shops and from the receptions at its two main sites at Bicton, Shrewsbury and Apley, Telford.