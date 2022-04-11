Rich Turner crossing the line in the Manchester Marathon

Rich Turner, aged 37, ran the Manchester Marathon on April 3 in a superb four hours and 37 minutes to raise money for Diabetes UK, despite calf cramps after only 10 miles.

His great friend Jamie Locke, from Leegomery, Telford, was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes six years ago and became unwell on December 13 last year. Sadly he went into intensive care at The Princess Royal Hospital in Telford and died on January 7.

"He was such a character," said Rich. "It was all in his memory, with his mum's blessing - she gave me the go-ahead.

"The marathon was incredible, exciting, nerve-wracking and mind blowing. I had recently completed the Leeds Half Marathon but I felt I had loads more to give."

Rich Turner, from Newport

Rich had originally signed up for the marathon to challenge himself but when Jamie went into hospital and then died it gave him the impetus to try to raise money for Diabetes UK.

"Thinking of Jamie gave me the motivation to start training for it and to challenge myself. It gave me a surge to do my best to raise as much as I could," he said.

Rich had originally set himself a £500 target but has now raised well in excess of £1,600.

"My left calf muscle was cramping up after mile 10 so I had to pull back on the pace," said Rich who is manager of Screwfix in Newport.

After the race he said his legs were "shot to pieces" and the day after he could hardly move.

Only 18 months ago Rich admits to having "loathed" the very idea of running. But during lockdown he decided to challenge himself.

"I started running to the Red House pub in Lilleshall and back," said Rich who adds that he didn't go in for a cheeky half.

"Then people started to say I was quite fast," he added and now prefers middle distance runs.

"I love running now, it's so enjoyable. There is no feeling like it, even when it is raining it is so refreshing."