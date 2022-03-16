Controlled explosion after discovery of suspected Second World War mortar shell

Stafford Road in Newport. Photo: Google

West Mercia Police sent a specialist team to Newport this morning after the shell was discovered in a garden on Stafford Road yesterday afternoon.

The force said they had removed the item this morning and taken it to a "safe location" to carry out a controlled explosion.

A spokesman said: "At around 4.15pm yesterday we received a report that an unexploded ordnance was discovered in a garden on Stafford Road in Newport.

“EOD (Explosives Ordnance Disposal) attended the scene this morning and moved the device to a safe location where they conducted a controlled explosion.”