Controlled explosion after discovery of suspected Second World War mortar shell

By Dominic Robertson Newport

A controlled explosion has been carried out on what is believed to have been a Second World War mortar shell.

Stafford Road in Newport. Photo: Google

West Mercia Police sent a specialist team to Newport this morning after the shell was discovered in a garden on Stafford Road yesterday afternoon.

The force said they had removed the item this morning and taken it to a "safe location" to carry out a controlled explosion.

A spokesman said: "At around 4.15pm yesterday we received a report that an unexploded ordnance was discovered in a garden on Stafford Road in Newport.

“EOD (Explosives Ordnance Disposal) attended the scene this morning and moved the device to a safe location where they conducted a controlled explosion.”

Some properties on the road had been temporarily evacuated by police on Tuesday evening after the discovery. People were allowed to return shortly after.

