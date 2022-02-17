Running club enjoys getting together for first awards night in two years

Back row, from left: Amy Hughes, Annabel Bolton, Helen Reid, Elizabeth Bennett, Ellen Deighton, Ben Roper. Front row, from left: Darren Waters, Anne Strowger, Phil Dolding, Kevin Nicklin

After the club AGM in which members were congratulated for keeping runners fit and active, they enjoyed fish and chips from the Jones fish bar before handing out individual prizes.

Unusually, trophies were handed out to the various winners from 2019. The prize-giving that had been due to be held in March 2020 was postponed by the pandemic and other opportunities for face-to-face gatherings were limited in the following two years.

The prizes encompassed categories from fastest race times at various distances to improvement and contribution to the club. The distance awards were based on members’ race times, with the “age graded” times adjusted based on each runner’s age group, which acts as an equaliser across age categories.

There was also a special award given to Neil Fairbrother for keeping club members running during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Prize winners: