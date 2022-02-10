Community defibrillator installed in Newport thanks to council and town pub

A new defibrillator has been installed on the wall of the Pheasant Inn in Newport. Pictured from left are Mayor Lyn Fowler, landlord David Trigg, Sally Angell-James, and Jamie Frost and Tom Halfpenny from JDF Electrical Services

Newport Town Council has purchased a community defibrillator from the Henry Angell-James Memorial Trust, and it is now ready and available to use in an emergency.

The new defibrillator has been installed on the High Street, outside The Pheasant pub, so residents and visitors to Newport can use the equipment whenever the need arises.

The mayor of Newport, Councillor Lyn Fowler, said she is pleased the council could fund the purchase of the defibrillator, and it makes the town a safer place for all.

"A special thank you to Dave Trigg from the Pheasant for offering to ‘house’ the defibrillator and to Jamie Frost and Tom Halfpenny from JDF Electrical Services for kindly installing it free of charge," mayor Fowler said.

"Training on how to use the defibrillator will be provided to the Pheasant and town council staff in March. For more information please contact Newport Town Council."

The lifesaving equipment was bought from The Henry Angell-James Memorial Trust, a charity set up by Sally Angel-James, in memory of her husband Henry who suffered a fatal cardiac arrest on his regular train journey home from Birmingham to Shrewsbury at only 54 years old.

Sally Angel-James, chairman of The Henry Angell-James Memorial Trust, said she was grateful for the council's support.

"The Henry Angell-James Memorial Trust is delighted to have the support of Newport Town Council," she said.

"They have recognised the important work we do and have therefore donated to the charity to provide an potentially life saving automated external defibrillator (AED) to their community.

"The importance of access to an AED cannot be stressed more if one is in cardiac arrest. Speed is of the essence.