Harper Adams University gathers to say farewell to retiring vice-chancellor

Dr David Llewellyn retires

Staff and governors, past and present, at Harper Adams University in Edgmond, Newport, gathered to say farewell to the university’s vice-chancellor, Dr David Llewellyn.

An informal celebration gave colleagues and friends the chance to give their good wishes to Dr Llewellyn – who retired as Harper Adams' vice-chancellor at the end of July.

Current vice-chairman of the board of governors, Dominic Wong, spoke of how Harper Adams had thrived during Dr Llewellyn’s tenure, citing achievements including the securing of full university status for the institution, two gold awards in the university sector’s teaching excellence framework, and the expansion of the Harper Adams campus with innovative teaching and education facilities.

His speech was followed by one from Dr Llewellyn, who reflected upon his time at Harper Adams, since commencing as director of corporate affairs in 1998, and taking up the role of head of institution in 2009.

He spoke about his gratitude to university staff and students for their role in helping the institution’s development and success – including the Queen’s Anniversary Prizes for higher and further education in 2005 and 2017 and The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide 2020 naming Harper Adams Modern University of the Year.

He also cited 2021 successes, including in the UK Government’s Graduate Outcomes and National Student Surveys and the recently-announced Student Crowd University Awards, in which Harper Adams was named the top university in the UK.

Dr Llewellyn’s successor, Professor Ken Sloan, will take up his role in November 2021 with deputy vice-chancellor, Professor Michael Lee, currently taking the role of interim vice-chancellor.

Professor Lee paid tribute to Dr Llewellyn, and said: “Although we worked together for only a short time, Dr Llewellyn’s legacy is clear to see and it is a great honour to support the university in this way as interim vice chancellor, following on from David’s Herculean achievements, before passing the reins on to Professor Sloan to continue this exciting development of Harper Adams University as the leading specialist agriculture and land use university.”

Dr Llewellyn and his family were presented with gifts marking the occasion, including a watch, a Harper Adams rose, and the final bottle of gin from a bottling flavoured with crops grown on the university’s Hands-Free Hectare project in 2017.