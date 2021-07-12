Latest schools success in wellbeing week

Charlton School students taking part in the secondary school WellbeingWeek activities Charlton School students taking part in the secondary school WellbeingWeek activities Charlton School students taking part in the secondary school WellbeingWeek activities

The event was created to replace Shropshire’s annual summer school games competitions, which had to be cancelled this year due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Instead, secondary schools were invited to take on a series of challenges ranging from ball skills to athletics and share their performances on specially-provided scorecards.

Charlton School in Wellington was the big winner, triumphing in three of the four categories.

The ball skills contest was won by a year eight group from Charlton, while the target activities challenge was won by a team from the school’s year nine.

And the Judges’ Choice award, given to the school showing greatest level of involvement with the programme, also went to Charlton, earning the school a £50 sports equipment voucher.

The other secondary school winner was Burton Borough from Newport, with year seven winning the athletics and fitness category.

All class members involved in the winning teams receive their own T-shirt and medal.

The event was co-ordinated by the organisers of the county’s school games – active partnership Energize Shropshire Telford & Wrekin and the six School Games Organisers – and was supported by construction firm PaveAways.

It followed a similar Wellbeing Week for primary schools, organised by the same teams and supported by Shropshire Homes, where schools from Market Drayton and Shrewsbury won the main prizes.

Chris Child, chief executive of Energize, said: “I want to say a huge ‘well done’ to everyone who took part in our Wellbeing Week programmes.

“The School Games have become firmly established in recent years as a popular part of the education calendar.

“With Covid-19 restrictions still in place, it simply wasn’t possible to deliver the usual programme, so we came up with something slightly different.”

The Wellbeing Week programme has also been backed by Energize’s network of ‘Sporting Champions’ – including world record holders and Paralympians.