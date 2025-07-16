New gym gets temporary green light to ‘assess impact’ at farm site on outskirts of Newport

A previous operator had used two agricultural buildings and three shipping containers at Grove Farm Barn, Moorfield Lane, as gym facilities for 13 years.

A new application to regularise the change of use at the site had divided local opinion.

Planners at Telford & Wrekin Council recently decided that the permission will be for two years which will enable them to “assess the impact” before giving it further consideration in 2027.

The council decision-makers wrote: “A temporary consent is considered the most appropriate means of ensuring that the operation runs as intended, particularly given the identification of potential noise issues arising from the site through local representation, albeit this would appear to have latterly arisen under the previous operator.”

Despite traffic concerns along the lane, the planners were told that highways experts had not objected.

“It is considered that there is adequate parking and that the business does not have a detrimental impact on highways, and there are no technical reasons for refusal in this instance,” planners decided.

Moorfield Lane, in Newport. Picture: Google

Planning agent Stephen Locke Associates said owners Roy and Patricia Moyden had found a new tenant.

Grove Farm was a former dairy farm and a large proportion of the land was used to provide homes for Newport. The old farm buildings were repurposed and are part of the diversified business.

The agent wrote that Forge Fitness will be run by local physiotherapist Scott Gormley, who also runs the Back and Body Care Clinic in Newport.

Classes of up to 30 people are expected to generate 15 to 20 cars per class.

The plan is to open from 6am to 9pm Mondays to Fridays and 8am to 6pm on Saturdays, Sundays and Bank Holidays.

Councillor Peter Scott (Independent, Newport West) wrote: “I fully back this application.

“It is in the same area where the previous applicant held a gym and there is very little difference.

“The local residents are in favour of it. It will bring employment to the area.”

But others took an opposing view.

Objector Mrs Karen Fradgley warned of sound pollution, saying: “We can’t open our windows because of the noise.”

Mr R Fradgley made a similar point.

But another local, Mrs Lucy Dunn, added her “full support for the new local gym in Newport”.

“The new owners are truly a breath of fresh air, demonstrating a strong commitment to both community wellbeing and being respectful to their neighbours.”

She added that the new owners “have been thorough and thoughtful”.

“As a parent, I’m especially grateful for the opportunities this gym will give my children and their peers – to stay active, build friendships, and support their mental health in a safe and structured setting.

“Facilities like this are essential for small towns like ours, and I believe it will have a lasting positive impact on the wellbeing of the whole community. We need this gym in Newport.”