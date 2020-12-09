Santa hard at work replying to Newport children's letters

Santa's special postbox in A box Of Goodness in the High St

Newport Rotary Lite have put Santa’s special postbox in A Box Of Goodness in Newport's High Street, and every child who posts a letter will receive a response.

Letters can also be emailed to santa2020.nrl@gmail.com.

Santa’s postie, Mike Atherton from Newport Rotary Lite, said: “It’s brilliant to see the letters start to come through for Santa – he and the elves are waiting.

"They really enjoy reading the letters and emails from the kids, and writing replies is better for Santa than eating all the mince pies.

"Letters can be posted in the special Santa postbox in A Box Of Goodness on the High Street, or emailed to santa2020.nrl@gmail.com right up until December 21 – but I wouldn’t leave it too long in case he gets really busy!

“Emails must be sent by an adult, and the letter or email needs to give an adult’s contact details plus the age and first name of the child.

Photo competition

“It’s similar for our photo competition for children. The theme is 'Newport at Christmas', so for example photos might be of the Christmas lights, a Newport landmark at Christmas, or a child’s grandma dressed up for Christmas – just no photos of under 18s please.

"Just send the photos to santa2020.nrl@gmail with 'Photo Competition' in the title, and a selection will be featured on the Newport Shrops Rotary Lite Facebook page (facebook.com/Newportrotarylite)."

“There are prizes for the best Primary and best Secondary school pupil’s entry from the TF10 postcode."

Santa and his elves have also been making daily appearances around Newport and the surrounding villages, with a picture posted everyday on the above Facebook page.