Tree of hope gives Newport some colour

Town mayor Peter Scott and Reverend Merry Smith announced that a flowering cherry tree in the grounds of St Nicholas’ Church would become the ‘Newport tree of hope’ and it is now covered with a rainbow of colour.

Councillor Scott said: “This tree lets you show your appreciation to our NHS and all key workers by tying a ribbon or a piece of bright material to the tree branches to create a rainbow of colour – maybe even a fabric egg?

“You can use any material and even write a message on your ribbon such as ‘God bless the NHS’. Even ‘thank you to our bin men’. Anything goes.

“No need to make any special journey. Whilst you are out on your exercise walk make a detour to St Nicholas’ Church and tie your ribbon.

“Do take great care not to damage the tree. We need it for later.

“Please observe social distancing rules too.”

He stressed that people should not make extra journeys to the tree, but suggested they could help the effort by decorating their own doors and railings.

Meanwhile, the railings at the Shakespeare Inn and also outside the town library have also been decorated with colourful ribbons.