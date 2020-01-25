Menu

Advertising

Car fire in Newport could be arson

By Mat Growcott | Newport | News | Published:

A car fire in Newport is believed to have been started deliberately, police have said.

Firefighters were sent to Broadway at about 6.30am this morning to reports of a car fire.

One crew was sent from Newport Fire Station, and they used breathing apparatus and two hosereel jets to put out the flames.

Police officers investigating the fire say that they suspect that the fire was arson.

Anybody with information in connection to the fire is asked to come forward.

Witnesses can call police on 101 citing incident number 0138S 250120.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org

Newport Telford Local Hubs News Crime
Mat Growcott

By Mat Growcott
Reporter - @MGrowcott_Star

Shropshire Star reporter

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News