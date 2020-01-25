Car fire in Newport could be arson

Firefighters were sent to Broadway at about 6.30am this morning to reports of a car fire.

One crew was sent from Newport Fire Station, and they used breathing apparatus and two hosereel jets to put out the flames.

Police officers investigating the fire say that they suspect that the fire was arson.

Anybody with information in connection to the fire is asked to come forward.

Witnesses can call police on 101 citing incident number 0138S 250120.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org