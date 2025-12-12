Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it had been called to an incident at Parkway, Madeley, shortly after 7am today (Friday, December 12).

Three fire crews were sent to the scene, along with West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service personnel.

The fire service said the incident had involved a head-on crash between a saloon car and a heavy goods vehicle.

A number of fire crews attended the incident. Picture: Tweedale Fire Station

An update from the fire service said two people were being treated by the ambulance service while officers worked to make sure the vehicles were safe.

A post on social media from Tweedale Fire Station said urged people to take caution in the wet conditions.

It said: "This morning, fire appliances from Telford Central, Tweedale, and Wellington, along with a Fire Operations Officer, were mobilised to a head-on collision involving a saloon car and an HGV.

"Crews used small gear to make both vehicles safe while working closely alongside land ambulance service personnel and police officers already in attendance.

"Two casualties were treated by the ambulance service at the scene.

"Thank you to all agencies for the excellent joint working, and to the public for their patience while the road remained partially blocked during the incident.

"Stay safe, and please take extra care on the roads, With the wet conditions today."