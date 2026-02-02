"Children always ask the best questions" Madeley author shares her stories during visits to schools and libraries

The 28-year-old enjoys writing books with “big feelings” that are whimsical and magical. Her tales are left open to interpretation so children can derive their own meaning from the words.

“I’ve been writing bits and pieces ever since I was a child but I’ve been writing continuously since 2020,” says Bryher, who lives in Madeley.

Her debut book, The Night Whale, illustrated by Gillian Eilidh O’Mara, was published by Walker Books in 2024. It tells the story of a grandmother and grandchild who are looking out for the Night Whale, a magical sky being last seen when Nana was a child herself. The story transports the reader off to a world of wonder and beauty, as they soar over cities and landscapes on the back of the Night Whale.

“It’s a story of grief and saying goodbye but it’s told in a dreamlike way,” explains Bryher, who attended Idsall School.

Bryher, right, promoting The Night Whale with illustrator Gillian Eilidh O’Mara.

Her books tend to feature intergenerational relationships. Great-Aunt Margot and Me, illustrated by Rhiannon Archard, was published by Andersen Press, last year. It’s described as a “a riotous celebration of family that gently deals with the forgetfulness many children will experience in their loved ones, and the power that music and objects from their past can have”.

The synopsis reads: “On Mondays after school, Great-Aunt Margot always has a good story to tell her great-niece... or a dance to dance, or a game to enjoy together. But lately she’s been forgetting things, and she doesn’t always feel quite the way she used to.

Her great-niece sees rich and vibrant memories all around Margot’s apartment, and comes up with a plan to help bring back the twinkle in her eye...” Bryher has been visiting bookshops, libraries and schools across Shropshire and further afield to talk to children about her stories.

“I get to meet lots of children and answer lots of brilliant questions and hear their stories. Children always ask the best questions,” she says.

Bryher’s proud mum Hayley Mackenzie, great-nan Margaret Duffy and nan Lesley Duffy

Bryher, who works as a primary school lunchtime supervisor, is also passionate about inspiring children to have big dreams.

“I’m from a working class background. I’m Autistic and have ADHD. I want to be an advocate for better representation in publishing and to help children express themselves through the arts.”

Her books are available from bookshops such as Burway Books, Booka and The book-ends, as well as chains including Waterstones.

To find out more about Bryher’s school, library and bookshop visits, see contactanauthor.co.uk/Author/3547/bryher-mackenzie