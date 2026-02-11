"Nothing is overlooked because Bryn Tanat means so much to us" - how a 17th-century estate on the Shropshire-Welsh border was transformed into a modern haven with five-star facilities

The property, which has a rich history dating back to the 17th century, is cared for by Susan and Peter Martin alongside their family and run as a self-catering estate and wedding venue. There is also a popular wellness spa – used by both guests and the local community.

Before it became known as Bryn Tanat Hall, the estate was called Gravel Hill, a key part of the Godolphin estate. In the late 18th century, the estate became tied to one of the era’s notable family disputes.

Mary Godolphin married William Owen of Brogyntyn, and together they had two sons – Francis and Robert.

After Francis’s untimely death, his younger brother Robert assumed the inheritance, much to the dismay of their uncle, Francis Godolphin.

In protest, he disinherited Robert entirely, instead leaving the Aber Tanat estate to Lord Francis Osborne, the second son of the Duke of Leeds.

In 1848, Mary Perry first rented the estate, later purchasing it in 1862.

The picturesque grounds

It was through her son-in-law, Henry Leslie, that the hall flourished as a cultural haven. A champion of English choral music, Leslie founded a celebrated choir that won first prize at the Paris Exhibition and, in 1880, established the Oswestry School of Music, setting the tone for decades of musical excellence.

His son, William Leslie, carried that passion forward. During the 1920s and 1930s, he hosted music festivals at Bryn Tanat Hall, drawing professional orchestras and acclaimed conductors such as Sir Walford Davies.

During the Second World War, Bryn Tanat Hall provided shelter for members of the Women’s Land Army and also housed American servicemen.

It was later acquired by the Highfield family, and was transformed into a vegetarian guest house.

The most recent chapter in its history started in 1967 when Bill and Flora Hall arrived in Mid Wales with their children, Susan and Andrew. Bryn Tanat Hall became a thriving country hotel under the couple’s care.