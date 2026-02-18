Meet the Shropshire trio helping women to feel less alone during the menopause

She created Midlife Me Time, a space for women to talk, connect and feel heard, in 2023.

“It was what I felt I would have benefited from as I went through perimenopause and menopause. Unfortunately, when I did, we were in Covid lockdowns and I felt quite alone really,” explains Nicky, who has spent nearly 40 years in the NHS as a nurse and midwife.

“I wanted to start a group more for women to be amongst other women, possibly facing the same things.

“I hired the Darwin Community Centre in Frankwell, Shrewsbury, once a fortnight and booked a speaker.

“I had a regular core of people and new faces at different times. It was a relatively small group, around 12 people on average and we had refreshments. It was really lovely. It was just nice to have that sense of connection and to learn new things.”

Through Midlife Me Time, Nicky met Sarah Summers, a registered nutritionist and menopause specialist, and Shirley Lane, a menopause coach and holistic therapist.