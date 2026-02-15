The two-vehicle crash happened in Madeley Court Way, Madeley at around 9.23pm yesterday (February 14).

One person involved had to be helped free by paramedics, while another managed to get themselves out of the vehicle they were travelling in.

Police officers and firefighters were also on the scene.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) spokesperson said: “On Saturday, February 14, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Telford involving two vehicles with two casualties.

“One casualty self extricated and one was extricated by the ambulance service. Crews made the scene safe and cleared the road.”

Two fire engines from Telford Central and Tweedale were sent to the incident, as well as an operations officer.

Crews used cutters and spreaders and small gear to deal with the incident.

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for an update.