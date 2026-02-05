Telford pub's plan for 'high-quality fish and chip shop' backed by Government funding to improve deprived neighbourhood

A new fish and chip shop at the Elizabethan pub in Woodside will be the first in a series of Pride in Place projects.

The Government’s 10-year Pride in Place plan is set to give £20 million to three neighbourhoods in the south of Telford - Woodside, Sutton Hill and Brookside - with Telford & Wrekin Council pledging an extra £10m investment.

The three areas were recently ranked among the most deprived areas in the county - each more deprived than 98 per cent of neighbourhoods in England.

Plans to extend the Elizabethan - a community pub which opened in 1976 at the heart of the recently-built Woodside housing estate - and create a takeaway facility were revealed last year.

The Elizabethan in Woodside, Telford. Photo: Google

The refurbishment, supported by Telford & Wrekin Council and Madeley Town Council, is set to continue over the coming months through the Pride in Place programme.

Sarwan Samrai, the pub's owner, said: “I’m really pleased to be part of the first Pride in Place project in south Telford. I can’t wait to bring a proper, high-quality fish and chip shop to the area and give local residents a great new place to eat.

"Everyone loves fish and chips, so I’m sure it’ll be popular, and I’m really looking forward to getting started and serving up some great food.”

Councillor Helena Morgan, Mayor of Madeley, said: “This is a really positive investment in Woodside and in one of its key community venues.

“The Elizabethan is already well used and well loved, and this refurbishment, together with the new fish and chip shop, will make it even more valuable to local residents.

“Madeley Town Council is pleased to be working with Telford & Wrekin Council to support projects that strengthen local communities and support local businesses in a very practical way.”

Telford MP Shaun Davies said: "It is fantastic to see the first Pride in Place project taking shape. When we launched this funding, I said it was about listening to residents – and this fish and chip shop is exactly the kind of local project people wanted.

"This is just the beginning of exciting improvements to our communities."