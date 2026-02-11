The Cuckoo Oak, a Hungry Horse pub in Madeley, Telford, has officially opened its doors to the public following the refurbishment

Located on Bridgnorth Road, the family-friendly venue – part of pub company and brewer Greene King – it reopened on February 10.

The brewery said the pub has been "completely transformed to offer top-notch drinking and dining experiences in a warm and welcoming atmosphere".

Key features to the refurbishment include an open-plan restaurant space with new furniture and stylish décor, and an upgraded bar area.

The Cuckoo Oak has also introduced a new self-serve coffee machine, while sports fans can make the most of the pub’s elevated sports offering with modernised TV screens and sound systems showing the latest live fixtures on Sky Sports and TNT Sports - plus the creation of a dedicated darts zone and a new pool table.

The toilets have also been refurbished to ensure a modern new look.

The brewery said: "The Cuckoo Oak’s outdoor areas have been renovated to enhance the pub’s kerbside appeal and provide customers of all ages with an inviting spot to enjoy an alfresco meal or drink, complete with upgraded outdoor furniture and festoon lighting."

Following the relaunch a new breakfast menu is available seven days a week from 9am to 12pm.

Highlight dishes include Waffles Benedict, a Big Brekkie Roll and a Frozen Smoothie Bowl, as well as a range of options for little ones to enjoy.

Randlay Colts Junior Football Club joined the Cuckoo Oak for an official ribbon cutting to reopen the pub.

To celebrate the relaunch, the Cuckoo Oak invited members of the Randlay Colts Junior Football Club to cut the ribbon marking the pub’s official opening.

The pub also made a donation to the club as part of its efforts to support local community initiatives.

Charlotte Jones, general manager of the Cuckoo Oak, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to be welcoming our guests back through the doors of the Cuckoo Oak following a month-long investment.

"We’ve created a brighter, more comfortable space for our customers to relax, dine and enjoy time together, and we can’t wait for everyone to see it.

“The Cuckoo Oak has something to suit everyone, whether you’re coming in for a quick drink, looking for a spot to support your sports team or celebrating a special occasion. Seeing familiar faces return – and welcoming new ones – is part of what makes this pub so special, and we invite locals to come in and experience the Cuckoo Oak’s hospitality today!”

The Cuckoo Oak has a schedule of weekly entertainment, including a poker league every Tuesday, a new bingo event on Wednesdays and a local darts league that plays on Thursdays.

For more information and to make a booking visit the Cuckoo Oak’s website.