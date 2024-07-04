Firefighters rescue teen from baby swing in Telford

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The incident happened at the play area in Parkway, Madeley.

It is the latest of several incidences of teenagers getting stuck in baby swings and follows an odd trend on TikTok which has been established for a number of years and, inexplicably, continues to amuse people.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 8.03pm on Wednesday, July 3, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting an incident classified as 'urgent' in Madeley.

"Teenager trapped in baby swing, assisted out by fire crew."

One fire engine was sent to the scene from Tweedale.

The have been a number of similar incidents in Shropshire over the last four years.

After one teen got stuck at a play park in Shrewsbury, she had to be cut free by fire crews, which caused damage to the swing, preventing it being used by kids.

A town council officer branded the behaviour as "foolish, dangerous and irresponsible".