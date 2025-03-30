Air ambulance called after accident involving two vehicles on A442 in Telford

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Two vehicles were involved in a crash on the A442 Eastern Primary/Brockton Way at about 1.45pm on Sunday (March 30), a Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said.

The fire service said that two fire crews from Telford Central station attended and found two vehicles had been involved in a crash but that people had been able to extricate themselves from the vehicles prior to the arrival of the firefighters.

The AA reported slowing traffic on the A442 Brockton Way at the time of the incident.

According to tracking website flightradar24, an air ambulance helicopter landed in a field in Madeley, around a mile from the scene, at 2.21pm.

West Mercia Police officers were also reportedly at the scene.

Emergency services have been approached for comment.