Trial date set for Telford teaching assistant accused of having sex with pupil

Yasmin Moore, aged 25, has denied four counts of abusing a position of trust by having sex with a boy.

She repeated her not guilty pleas when she was back in the dock at Shrewsbury Crown Court, sitting at Telford Magistrates Court, on Tuesday (March 25).

All the charges relate to the same boy and the offences are alleged to have all taken place within a week in May 2023.