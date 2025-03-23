Telford man, 26, who assaulted four policemen and smashed window of Chinese also admits racial harassment

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Callum Doyle, aged 26, racked up a list of 12 charges after losing his temper in Telford on October 3 last year.

He smashed a window at the Golden Gate Chinese takeaway in Queen Street, Madeley, and another one at a property in nearby Kemberton Drive.

Doyle was caught with an extendable baton in his possession a few streets away in Hills Lane Drive, as well as cannabis.

He racially harassed a man and assaulted four policemen, as well as causing damage to a police van.

Doyle, of Willowfield, Woodside, Telford, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to racially aggravated harassment, possession of an offensive weapon, possession of cannabis, four counts of common assault against an emergency worker and four counts of criminal damage.

He also admitted a charge of failing to surrender to bail after missing a previous court hearing.

Doyle was remanded in custody until his sentencing on April 1 back at the same court in Kidderminster. A pre-sentence report was ordered.