Academy makes a song and dance as it opens its new £100,000 studio

By Richard WilliamsMadeleyPublished: Last Updated:

A performing arts academy in Telford has opened a new £100,000 purpose-built so it can expand its dance and drama classes.

Meesha Garbett cuts the ribbon with help from High Sheriff Mandy Thorn
Meesha Garbett cuts the ribbon with help from High Sheriff Mandy Thorn

The new 7 Academy studio in Madeley, was opened by Meesha Garbett, also known as 'the girl in the red beret' from the film, Matilda on Sunday afternoon.

The High Sheriff of Shropshire, Mandy Thorn MBE, also attended as did the academy's students and their families.

Founded in 2016, 7 Academy has grown from 40 to 200 members, but this success has seen them outgrow their former Sutton Hill home.

The new studio has regenerated the vacant Madeley library site, with the move ensuring fresh reinvestment back into the town centre.

Ben Anderson, founder and director of 7 Academy, said: "As I walked around the new building, I couldn't help but feel proud thinking about how far we've come as a community.

"I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to our amazing team, the contractors and the helpers who worked tirelessly to make this dream a reality.”

The new facility offers a range of programmes, including musical theatre, drama, dance, and vocal training and acro-cirque that combines acrobatics and circus disciplines.

"We're thrilled to be able to offer this new space to our members, our mission is to unlock the potential within the local community and give our members the confidence to pursue their dreams whatever they may be," added Ben.

“This studio will not only provide first-class learning, but will also become a vibrant local community hub where people can connect, learn, and grow together.”

