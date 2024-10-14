'Pavement parker' has car towed away after Telford police officer makes checks
It was more abandoned than properly parked and one person who left their pride and joy on the pavement near a school had it taken away.
An officer with Telford & Wrekin Police was told about a car that was parked on the pavement and on a junction when he was completing a Safer Outside School patrol.
PC Rob Hughes, of Hadley and Leegomery Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: "Parking outside schools often causes issues, especially when you block the pavement.
"While completing apatrol I was told about a car parked on the pavement and on a junction."
PC Hughes said that the driver tried to leave but was not in luck.
"It wasn't hard to find, the driver tried to leave but after some checks I found they were not a full license holder and therefore not insured."
PC Hughes adds that the pictures tell the story. The muddy brown coloured motor was taken away on the back of a truck.