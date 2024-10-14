'Pavement parker' has car towed away after Telford police officer makes checks

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

An officer with Telford & Wrekin Police was told about a car that was parked on the pavement and on a junction when he was completing a Safer Outside School patrol.

PC Rob Hughes, of Hadley and Leegomery Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: "Parking outside schools often causes issues, especially when you block the pavement.

"While completing a >Safer Outside School patrol I was told about a car parked on the pavement and on a junction."

Picture: Telford Police

PC Hughes said that the driver tried to leave but was not in luck.

"It wasn't hard to find, the driver tried to leave but after some checks I found they were not a full license holder and therefore not insured."

PC Hughes adds that the pictures tell the story. The muddy brown coloured motor was taken away on the back of a truck.