Police seize cannabis plants with street value ‘north of £150k’ in Telford

West Mercia Police received a call reporting an ongoing burglary in Hurleybrook Way, Leegomery, Telford, on Wednesday (March 19).

Upon arrival, attending officers realised the property was actually a cannabis farm.

PCSO Jordan Newborough, West Mercia Police Safer Neighbourhood Officer for Hadley and Leegomery in Telford, said the farm was “quickly dismantled” as 156 plants were seized for destruction.

The estimated street value for all of the plants was said to be “north of £150,000”.

West Mercia Police seized 156 cannabis plants from a property in Telford this week. Photo: West Mercia Police

As officers continue their investigations, they encourage residents to remain vigilant.

If you notice suspicious activity, such as covered windows, unusual smells or strange comings and going from an address, you can report it to West Mercia Police via 101.

You can also report incidents as such anonymously through Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting the official website.