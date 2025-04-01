Two abandoned vehicles seized in Telford neighbourhoods after complaints by residents

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A van and a car have been seized in Hadley and Leegomery after they were found to be untaxed, uninsured, and in "various states of disrepair".

Safer Neighbourhood Officer, Robert Hughes said police have received "numerous" complaints about the vehicles.

He said the vehicles raised environmental concerns including the potential for them to leak fuel and for deteriorating parts to release harmful chemicals and microplastics.

A van was seized by police. Picture: West Mercia Police.

Meanwhile, PC Hughes added that the abandoned vehicles reduced parking availability for residents and presented a safety hazard for children.

A post on West Mercia Police's Neighbourhood Matters page said: "The police response is part of a coordinated effort to address both the immediate concerns of residents and the broader environmental and social implications of vehicle abandonment in these communities."