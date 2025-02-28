Police seize drugs worth £45k and arrest two in raid on Telford property

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

West Mercia Police officers from Telford’s Proactive CID, with help from the Local Policing Priority Team, carried out the warrant at a property on Anson Drive in Leegomery yesterday afternoon (Thursday, February 27).

When officers gained entry to the property a search was carried out and they found crack cocaine worth an estimated £40,000 plus cannabis worth an estimated £5,000. Around £10,000 in cash was also seized.

Drugs found at the property.

A man, aged 38, and a woman, aged 49, were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A and class B drugs.

Both have been released on police bail as enquiries continue.

Detective Sergeant Tim Atherton, from Telford’s Proactive CID, said: “The two arrests made yesterday was a great result for Telford's CID following good intelligence work by officers.

“The people we arrested are suspected of being involved in supplying drugs in Telford, which we know is a blight on the communities we are here to protect and serve.

“We will not tolerate drug dealing in our town and will always act on information given to us to help locate and arrest those suspected of being involved and disrupt their criminal enterprises.”

