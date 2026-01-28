It was confirmed in October that the National Trust would be taking on the museums, which have to date been managed by the Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust (IGMT).

The move is a major change for the management of a host of IGMT sites across the Ironbridge Gorge, one of Britain's most important locations that helped shape the modern world as the birthplace of the Industrial Revolution.

The agreement was funded in part by a £9m grant from the Government, with the move described as a vital step to preserve the future of the sites.

It will ultimately open the venues up to card-carrying National Trust members.

However, while the move safeguards the historic locations it has come at a cost, with up to 50 jobs set to go in the handover.

Now it has been confirmed the sites will close temporarily at the end of Sunday, February 22, before a phased re-opening under the new National Trust management.

Karen Davies, interim CEO at the Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust, said: “IGMT’s museum sites will close after business on Sunday, February 22, the last day of half term, to allow a week for work including retail and catering stock takes to take place ahead of the transfer.”

A spokeswoman for the National Trust said the transition period will allow the organisation to put its systems and processes in place.

She said: "A National Trust project team is working hard behind-the-scenes to prepare to take on the care of the sites currently under the management of the Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust.

"As with any transfer of this nature and complexity, this will take a little time. Once the transfer completes on March 2, 2026. there will be a transition period to allow us to implement our systems and processes, as well as induct staff members into the National Trust.

"This will require a phased opening of the Ironbridge Gorge sites over the following months. We look forward to being able to welcome visitors and will share details of our opening timeline as soon as we can."