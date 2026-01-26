'Emergency closure': Steps leading to Ironbridge lookout spot shut due to 'public safety concerns'

The Severn Gorge Countryside Trust said it has made "the difficult decision" to close the steps leading down from The Rotunda on Lincoln Hill.

The viewpoint, situated at the end of a sandstone cliff that separates Ironbridge from Coalbrookdale, has a history dating back to 1790.

A bandstand-like structure was originally positioned at the viewpoint, reportedly housing a revolving seat to appreciate panoramic views of the gorge.

The Iron Bridge viewed from The Rotunda. Photo: Ian Slater/CC BY-SA 2.0

To access - or exit - the site, visitors can walk through Dale Coppice or use a long run of 160 steps, which are maintained by the Severn Gorge Countryside Trust.

But the trust has said the steps have now been closed due to "concerns for public safety".

A spokesperson for the organisation said that continually patching up the steps is "becoming less viable" and the steps needed removing and replacing.

The trust said it intendx to replace the wooden steps with recycled plastic filled with stone "for improved longevity", but the initial estimate of the cost to replace the run of 160 steps was between £15,000 and £20,000.

A statement from the charity said: "Replacing such a long and steep run of steps is not an easy task, and will take time to plan and implement, especially with difficult access to the site."