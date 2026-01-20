Annual Ironbridge brass band festival 'postponed' amid National Trust takeover

The organisers of the Ironbridge Gorge Brass Band Festival said that due to the National Trust takeover of the Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust, the 20th festival will not take place this year.

The takeover, which was announced in October, is expected to be completed in March this year.

The annual two-day festival has regularly been held in July in the grounds of the Coalbrookdale Museum of Iron.

Ironbridge Gorge Brass Band Festival

But the organisers have said the timing of the National Trust takeover "leaves too little time" for changes to be made - should they be required - nor has an alternative venue been found.

A spokesperson for the committee said the team would be working hard to ensure the 20th festival was "as special as it deserves to be" when it returned next year.

They added: "It is with great disappointment that we have taken the decision to postpone the next Ironbridge Brass Band Festival until 2027.

"The timing of the National Trust takeover of the Ironbridge Museums leaves too little time for the committee to adapt the festival to meet any new requirements, and despite efforts to source an alternative venue, none have been found suitable.

"We know this is a disappointing outcome for many but we will work hard to ensure that we are back next year."