Ironbridge resident refused permission to build house in garden

Much of the back garden site at the property off Chapel Road, in Jackfield, is part of Telford’s Green Network at the same time as being in a world heritage site and conservation area.

Agent Simon Rix, of London-based Planix.uk Planning Consultants Ltd, had told Telford & Wrekin Council that the dwelling “represents a thoughtful, sustainable, and contextually sensitive addition to the built environment of Jackfield.”

Chapel Road in Jackfield. Picture: Google Maps

They said it would respect the character and appearance of the area and “comply with national and local design and heritage policies.“

Applicant Elyse Turton was told this week that council planners did not agree with that assessment as they refused permission in principle.

Officials wrote that they had considered the issues “at length” and appreciated that consent has previously been granted for the application site to be used as informal garden land.

Officials wrote that it “has not been demonstrated that the Green Network functions would either be protected or enhanced.”

They added: “A dwelling on this parcel of land would significantly impact the visual amenity value of the application site, and would significantly reduce the separation between the existing, built development.

“Additionally, whilst there is some public benefit associated with the proposal officers do not consider this benefit would outweigh the adverse impacts that would be caused to the Green Network and its functions.”

The applicant’s home is in the site of a former but untouched 19th century brick and tile works that could have some “archaeological potential”.

A programme of archaeological works would need to be submitted before planners could confirm whether it would be appropriate.

“In the absence of this supporting information, the local planning authority do not consider the proposal has been satisfactorily justified in terms of archaeological impacts,” officials noted.