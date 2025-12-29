National Trust 'excited' ahead of 2026 Ironbridge museums takeover

It was confirmed in October that the National Trust would be taking on the museums which have to date been managed by the Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust (IGMT).

The move is a seismic change for the management of a host of IGMT sites across the Ironbridge Gorge - some of Britain's most important locations, with a history that helped shape the modern world as the birthplace of the Industrial Revolution.

The agreement was funded in part by a £9m grant from the government, with the move vital to preserve the future of the sites.

The Museum of Iron

Speaking in October Karen Davies, interim CEO at IGMT, was candid over the reasons behind the takeover.

She explained that the museums have faced a struggle to secure the number of visitors needed to make the operation financially sustainable in the long term.

The King on a visit to the Museum of Iron when he was Prince of Wales.

While the trust has no issue with its financial position, it has not been able to meet its target of 450,000 visitors a year post Covid.

IGMT is not the only organisation to find itself in the situation with many visitor attractions and heritage sites suffering a drop in footfall following the pandemic - coupled with visitors reducing the amount they spend in shops or cafes.

The National Trust takeover not only brings potential visitors in its overall membership - but more locally too.

The Old Furnace at the Museum of Iron in Coalbrookdale.

The organisation is estimated to have around 600,000 members within an hour and half's drive of Ironbridge - potentially opening up the location to a huge new audience.

The National Trust already manages a number of sites in Shropshire, including the hugely popular Attingham Park on the outskirts of Shrewsbury - one of the county's most significant visitor destinations.

But there is no doubt that the takeover of IGMT represents a huge expansion for the organisation.

Paul Forecast regional director of the National Trust.

In total the IGMT runs 10 museums across the Ironbridge Gorge as well as looking after 35 listed buildings and scheduled monuments.

The portfolio includes the Coalbrookdale Museum of Iron, Blists Hill Victorian Town, Enginuity and the Coalport China Museum.

Contracts for the takeover were exchanged on October 16, and the transfer is expected to complete on March 2, 2026.

Until the completion IGMT is continuing to operate as it normally would.

Blists Hill Victorian Town.

Following the formal completion a number of changes will take place in a transition that will see the National Trust putting in its signage, tills, IT systems and other arrangements.

The National Trust said it would look to re-open the sites as "quickly as we can" after the transition - with details expected in the New Year.

In a statement it said: "After March 2, there will be a transition period where the National Trust will be carrying out assessments of each site and implementing its usual systems and processes, such as IT, tills and signage.

Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport Lisa Nandy visited to announce the agreement in October.

"A project team is working hard behind-the-scenes to open each site as quickly as we can, and we look forward to welcoming visitors to each place.

"National Trust members will be able to use their membership cards to access the sites once they are open again. We hope to be able to share a timeline of when each site will re-open in the New Year."

Paul Forecast, Regional Director for the National Trust in the Midlands and East of England, has spoken of the excitement at the organisation ahead of the takeover as he paid tribute to the work of IGMT which has safeguarded the historic collection for nearly 60 years.

He said: “Ironbridge Gorge is a globally important heritage site which has had a significant and profound impact. Thanks to the investment from DCMS, the National Trust is proud to be entrusted with safeguarding a place that is widely regarded as the birthplace of the industrial revolution, ensuring future generations continue to discover the innovation, ingenuity and skills that made it all possible.

“Whilst we are very excited at the prospect of taking over the running of the sites, we are also mindful that this difficult decision by IGMT has had to be made due to financial challenges faced by the heritage sector.

"IGMT has looked after this influential place and its collection, with care and dedication for almost 60 years, sharing its story with visitors from around the globe.

"This legacy will continue through the National Trust, which will build on these foundations to start a new chapter in the site’s incredible history, introduce a new extensive membership base and provide a sustainable future. Ironbridge will be an exciting addition to the strong National Trust offer that already exists across Shropshire.

"“There’s a lot for us to do in preparation for opening, but we’re looking forward to working closely with partners up and down the gorge to care for the area, its buildings and collections, as well as create a fantastic experience for every visitor which brings this unique history to life.”