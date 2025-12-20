Police warn Shropshire motorists to be vigilant after metal spikes cause tyre punctures

West Mercia Police's Cuckoo Oak and Ironbridge Safer Neighbourhood Team said it has received several reports of tyre damage, with the spikes found embedded in vehicle tyres in Ironbridge and surrounding areas.

Earlier this week, the Shropshire Star reported incidents in the Broseley and Madeley areas, with one garage owner saying he had dealt with 13 people with punctures caused by the items since Monday.

Officers are urging motorists to check their tyres before setting off on any journey, to repair or replace damaged tyres immediately, and to report incidents to police.

A spokesperson said: "The Cuckoo Oak and Ironbridge Safer Neighbourhood Team have been informed of several incidents of tyre damage, whereby ‘caltrop’ style spikes have been found in the tyres of vehicles across Ironbridge and further afield.

"Tyre damage, if caused by others, is a form of criminal damage. It can bear a significant financial impact to the victim and can compromise the safety of both the victim and wider community. We are asking the public to remain vigilant.

"If you aren't comfortable contacting us directly, you can pass on information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website Independent UK charity taking crime information."

Motorists who are affected are also being advised to gather evidence, including photographs or videos of the damage and any relevant CCTV footage. Residents are being encouraged to make others aware of the incidents in their area.

A post on the force's Neighbourhood Matters page added: "Shared awareness can encourage reporting and can help the police in identifying patterns and potentially lead to more evidence."