'Our family has run a traditional pork pie shop in Ironbridge for 60 years - now our pies have been recognised in Parliament'

Eley’s Pork Pies in Ironbridge says it discovered last week that its name had been mentioned in Parliament when the business was sent a copy of Hansard, the House of Commons official report.

The publication is the verbatim record of debates and proceedings in the House of Commons and House of Lords, capturing what was said for historical record.

On Tuesday, November 18, during a debate in Westminster Hall of the House of Commons, MPs were discussing the 80th anniversary of the founding of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) and its importance to sites across the UK.

Eley's Pork Pies in Ironbridge and Richard Eley is delighted that MP Shaun Davies mentioned Eleys in Parliament , in reference to the cultural significance of the area. That means that Eleys has appeared in the Hansard (a written copy of all that is said in Parliament). Richard holds a copy in his hand.

Among the speakers was MP Shaun Davies, whose Telford constituency includes the UNESCO World Heritage Site the Ironbridge Gorge.