'Our family has run a traditional pork pie shop in Ironbridge for 60 years - now our pies have been recognised in Parliament'
The family behind a Shropshire pie shop are “thrilled” after discovering their name was mentioned in a debate in Parliament and have now made it into the House of Commons' official publication.
Eley’s Pork Pies in Ironbridge says it discovered last week that its name had been mentioned in Parliament when the business was sent a copy of Hansard, the House of Commons official report.
The publication is the verbatim record of debates and proceedings in the House of Commons and House of Lords, capturing what was said for historical record.
On Tuesday, November 18, during a debate in Westminster Hall of the House of Commons, MPs were discussing the 80th anniversary of the founding of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) and its importance to sites across the UK.
Among the speakers was MP Shaun Davies, whose Telford constituency includes the UNESCO World Heritage Site the Ironbridge Gorge.