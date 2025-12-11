Repair and redecoration work at historic Ironbridge Gorge museum buildings approved

Parts of both the Enginuity building and the Ironbridge Gorge Museums Trust offices were found to require “immediate attention” when specialist architects carried out a five-yearly inspection in 2021.

Birmingham-based Oliver Architecture Ltd told planners that there was a general lack of maintenance and a need for redecoration, repairs and reroofing.

Enginuity and the offices, both at Coach Road, Coalbrookdale, are Grade II-listed buildings of “high significance” in the Ironbridge Gorge, the specialists concluded.

Ironbridge Gorge Museums Trust buildings off Coach Road, Coalbrookdale. Picture: Google

Planners at Telford & Wrekin Council have approved refixing slipped and defective tiles, minor repointing and redecoration at Enginuity.

Planners wrote: “Officers consider the proposed works to be acceptable in terms of scale, form and design; the proposed works will also maintain the essential form, character and special interest of the listed structure, with limited historic fabric being lost.”

Officials also ran the rule over and agreed with proposals for the trust office’s tiles, repointing and redecoration and to clean and redecorate a staircase.