Access row breaks out in plan to build holiday lodges

Telford Four Ltd has submitted a proposal for the lodges to be sited on land north of Stretton View in Buildwas Road, near Ironbridge.

The land is currently used for clay pigeon shooting, residential dwellings, commercial haulage, and a battery energy storage scheme.

The application is for the lodges to be used for leisure purposes, providing tourism accommodation.

In a submission to Telford & Wrekin Council’s planning portal, Jennifer Morgan said that Marnwood Estate owns the track, and Telford Four Ltd have no rights or utilities under or over the access.

“Telford Four Ltd have gained planning permission for clay pigeon shooting and BESS in recent months,” she said. “I doubted then that the access was suitable for all of these activities along with the properties that do use the track.

“The 12 lodges that are now applied for would make the access very difficult indeed. I ask that when considering the application this is taken seriously as the affect on the existing properties would be a daily problem for the residents.”

However, Jon Nugent, planning executive at Brownshore Management, said that Mrs Morgan’s statement may be interpreted that Telford Four Ltd has no rights of access across the driveway, which is incorrect.

“The site has four electric supplies and an existing water supply, therefore the utility providers already have well-established wayleave agreements,” said Mr Nugent.

Telford Four Ltd want to have 12 holiday lodges on land off Buildwas Road, Ironbridge. Photo: Google

“The landowner has received legal advice confirming that access over the road is unrestricted for users of the site, and also users of the Public Right of Way.

“Part of the wider site has permission for a Battery Energy Storage System (which Mrs Morgan has acknowledged in her statement).

“In that application, the access/egress of HGV trucks and trailers has been acknowledged and accepted by the Local Planning Authority (LPA) in granting permission. The HGV vehicles to bring in the Battery Energy Storage System reflect the size of what would be used to deliver the modular lodge buildings to the site.

“Therefore, in highway terms, the access and egress for HGV vehicles using the access road are established by the LPA and the highway department.”

Mr Nugent, who confirmed that the proposal is for holiday lodges and not touring caravans, added the use of the access road is a civil matter which does not influence the assessment or determination of a planning application.

“The landowner has taken legal counsel’s advice confirming an unrestricted right of access along the road,” said Mr Nugent.

“The advice is further supported by a sworn statement confirming commercial and residential vehicles have used the access road for a period exceeding 60 years. The applicant and users of the site including

walkers using the Public Right of Way have unrestricted access to travel along the access road.”

Anyone who wishes to comment on the application (TWC/2024/0165) should do so by Thursday, August 8.