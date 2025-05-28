Popular Ironbridge Gorge cafe reopens with new name, new menu and new sandwich bar

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The owners of the Dale End Café in Coalbrookdale announced last month that the business would be shutting "for good".

A spokesperson for the café said on social media that the closure would "bring to an end its life as a cafe".

In the same breath, they moved to reassure customers that the team behind the business weren't going anywhere.

The site reopened last week under a new name - Crust and Crumbs - and with a new menu.

Dale End Cafe in Ironbridge has reopened as Crust and Crumbs. Photo: Crust and Crumbs/Google

Customers can expect a range of hot foods and drinks at the rebranded venue with options including its classic hot breakfast sandwiches and cakes.

A brand new sandwich bar with a selection of different breads, meats, salads and sauces is now also available.

Pancake stacks for those with a sweet tooth first thing in the morning are also now on offer.

The team behind the business thanked customers for a hugely successful first day of trade under the name.

A Facebook post said: “Our first day yesterday was a huge success! Thank you to everyone who popped in and said hello!"

It continued to say that the sandwich bar - especially new tiger rolls - had proved popular.

Find out more information about Crust and Crumbs via the official social media channels.